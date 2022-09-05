Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 181 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,996,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,193,000 after purchasing an additional 890,148 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,197,000 after acquiring an additional 16,198 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 95,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM stock opened at $66.61 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.53 and a 12 month high of $83.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.98.

