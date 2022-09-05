Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 521,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,123,000 after purchasing an additional 192,602 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 42,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 734.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,378,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ opened at $53.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.50. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $79.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

