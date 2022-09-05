Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 114 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 200.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3,733.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 11,400.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $244.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.80. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $225.86 and a one year high of $737.45.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.67.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

