Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 4,503 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,503 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $887,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $31.22 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $31.06 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $128.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

