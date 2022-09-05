Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 81 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.22.

Sempra Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SRE opened at $166.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.46 and a 200 day moving average of $157.74. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $173.28. The firm has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.