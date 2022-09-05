Civilization Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (CIV)

Civilization (CIV) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Civilization coin can now be purchased for $0.0422 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Civilization has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Civilization has a total market cap of $12.66 million and $124,626.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Civilization alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,749.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00036620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00133598 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022279 BTC.

Civilization Profile

Civilization (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. It launched on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Civilization

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civilization should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civilization using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civilization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civilization and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.