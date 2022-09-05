Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Receives $18.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLZNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Clariant from CHF 18.80 to CHF 17 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Clariant from CHF 20 to CHF 17 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Clariant from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Clariant from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Clariant Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLZNY opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15. Clariant has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

