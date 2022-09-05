Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) PT Raised to $145.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $127.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.38.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.2 %

Clean Harbors stock opened at $116.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.29 and its 200-day moving average is $99.86. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $124.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.91. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $116,475.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,180.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Clean Harbors by 656.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Clean Harbors by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.