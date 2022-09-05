Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) PT Raised to $145.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLHGet Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $127.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.38.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.2 %

Clean Harbors stock opened at $116.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.29 and its 200-day moving average is $99.86. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $124.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLHGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.91. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $116,475.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,180.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Clean Harbors by 656.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Clean Harbors by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

