Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,194,937 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.23% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $38,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLF opened at $16.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,797.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

