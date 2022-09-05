ClinTex CTi Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CTI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. ClinTex CTi has a total market cap of $931,279.34 and approximately $569,902.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ClinTex CTi Coin Profile

ClinTex CTi (CRYPTO:CTI) is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 124,445,175 coins. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here. ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io. ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com.

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClinTex CTi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ClinTex CTi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

