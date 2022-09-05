CloakCoin Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 5th. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $124.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000237 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00014886 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00013117 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,880,123 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.