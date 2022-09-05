CluCoin Price Tops $0.0000 (CLU)

CluCoin (CLU) traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 5th. CluCoin has a market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $10,141.00 worth of CluCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CluCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CluCoin has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002477 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00836593 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015402 BTC.
CluCoin Profile
CluCoin’s total supply is 872,270,495,366,290 coins and its circulating supply is 513,031,343,820,759 coins. CluCoin’s official Twitter account is @clucoin.
Buying and Selling CluCoin
Receive News & Updates for CluCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CluCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.