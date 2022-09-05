Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Insider Acquires A$29,500.00 in Stock

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH – Get Rating) insider Michael del Prado purchased 200 shares of Cochlear stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$147.50 ($103.15) per share, with a total value of A$29,500.00 ($20,629.37).

Michael del Prado also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 30th, Michael del Prado acquired 100 shares of Cochlear stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$149.00 ($104.20) per share, with a total value of A$14,900.00 ($10,419.58).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for adults and children worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

