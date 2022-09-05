CoinEx Token (CET) Tops One Day Volume of $286,927.00

CoinEx Token (CET) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0445 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $31.50 million and approximately $286,927.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org.

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars.

