ColossusXT (COLX) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.52 Million

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $87.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ColossusXT Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,954,412,150 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

