ColossusXT (COLX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $87.00

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ColossusXT has a market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $87.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001899 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000270 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,952,840,252 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io. The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ColossusXT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

