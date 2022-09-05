Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 1,917 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 69.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 81.3% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 13.8% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $117.83 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.30.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

