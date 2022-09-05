Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 4,006 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.08% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 15.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IIPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Compass Point lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.60.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.22 per share, with a total value of $94,220.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 212,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,659.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IIPR opened at $90.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 55.21, a quick ratio of 55.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.01. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.47 and a 1-year high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.44). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.07% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.80%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

