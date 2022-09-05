Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 5,441 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.08% of The Ensign Group worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,733,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,346,000 after buying an additional 13,397 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $82.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.29 and a 52 week high of $94.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.39 and its 200 day moving average is $81.67.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $732.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $214,099.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at $18,950,999.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $173,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,381 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $214,099.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at $18,950,999.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,264 shares of company stock worth $888,936 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Featured Stories

