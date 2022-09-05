Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Align Technology by 27.1% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $419,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 26.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,272,000 after purchasing an additional 24,438 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Align Technology by 12.8% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Align Technology by 7.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $244.51 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.86 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.67.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

