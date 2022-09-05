Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $2,729,361,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,284,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,121,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,531,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,519 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,664,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2,070.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 886,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,219,000 after purchasing an additional 845,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.65.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

EQR stock opened at $73.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.82. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.