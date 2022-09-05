Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 885.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total value of $6,205,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total value of $6,205,745.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at $23,012,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,978 shares of company stock worth $38,950,146 in the last 90 days. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. TheStreet raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.36.

TDG opened at $601.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $500.08 and a twelve month high of $686.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $595.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $609.22.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.87. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $18.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.31%.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

