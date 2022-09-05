Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 3,822 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,004 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.09% of SPS Commerce worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $32,030,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $13,615,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 971,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,464,000 after purchasing an additional 89,681 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,010,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,556,000 after purchasing an additional 89,021 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 300,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,779,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.14.

Insider Activity

SPS Commerce Stock Down 1.5 %

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total transaction of $132,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $117.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.92. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.41 and a twelve month high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.95 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.