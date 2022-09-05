Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 4,817 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 104.9% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,736 shares of company stock valued at $131,599 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $50.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.24. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.27%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

