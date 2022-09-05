Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.98 Million Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,801 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AECOM were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of AECOM by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AECOM to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

NYSE:ACM opened at $71.67 on Monday. AECOM has a 1-year low of $60.74 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

