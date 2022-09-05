Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $4.31 Million Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Triatomic Management LP acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $961,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in BioNTech by 122.1% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in BioNTech during the first quarter worth $523,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in BioNTech by 361.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,342,000 after purchasing an additional 100,177 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BioNTech by 24.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on BNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on BioNTech from $223.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BioNTech from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.43.

BioNTech Trading Up 0.1 %

BNTX opened at $147.90 on Monday. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $117.08 and a 1-year high of $374.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.57.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.08 by ($0.63). BioNTech had a net margin of 55.43% and a return on equity of 88.76%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 33.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Profile

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.