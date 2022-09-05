Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $4.47 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 392,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,518,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after buying an additional 13,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $107.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.54 and its 200-day moving average is $124.07. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.38 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 126.40%.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances



International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

