Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $4.77 Million Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.5% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.50.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $155.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $204.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.47 and its 200-day moving average is $144.37.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

