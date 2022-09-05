Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in Hershey by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

Hershey Price Performance

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $31,372.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,700.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $31,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,700.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 861,438 shares of company stock worth $189,878,552 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSY opened at $224.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.12. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $167.80 and a twelve month high of $234.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 52.67%.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Recommended Stories

