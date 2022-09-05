Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Makes New $4.20 Million Investment in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 543,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NU. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at $1,454,230,000. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at $795,260,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at $401,393,000. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at $416,567,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at $258,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. New Street Research raised NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.27.

NU Stock Up 0.8 %

NU stock opened at $4.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $12.24.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About NU

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

