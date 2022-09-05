Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.0% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.1 %

MTD opened at $1,195.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,082.78 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,249.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,290.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total value of $2,026,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total transaction of $2,026,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total value of $491,454.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,465,861. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,298.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.