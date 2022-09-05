Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.08% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. 64.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFBS stock opened at $84.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $97.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.98 and its 200 day moving average is $84.27.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 46.52%. The company had revenue of $125.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $278,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,685,238.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $278,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,685,238.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Irma Loya Tuder bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.60 per share, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,669. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

