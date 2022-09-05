Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in State Street by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in State Street by 4.9% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in State Street by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 8.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in State Street by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:STT opened at $67.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.24. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

STT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on State Street from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on State Street to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.81.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

