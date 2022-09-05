Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $736,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,372,000 after buying an additional 12,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK stock opened at $184.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.08. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,755 shares of company stock worth $1,440,592 in the last 90 days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.18.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also

