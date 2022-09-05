Comparing Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) & Samsara (NYSE:IOT)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) and Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and Samsara’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allscripts Healthcare Solutions $1.50 billion 1.23 $134.44 million $0.43 38.67 Samsara $428.35 million 15.19 -$355.02 million N/A N/A

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Samsara.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allscripts Healthcare Solutions 5.90% 10.62% 6.31% Samsara N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and Samsara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and Samsara, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allscripts Healthcare Solutions 0 3 2 0 2.40 Samsara 0 2 7 0 2.78

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.29%. Samsara has a consensus target price of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 98.07%. Given Samsara’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Samsara is more favorable than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.8% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of Samsara shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions beats Samsara on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions. The company operates through two segments, Hospitals and Large Physician Practices, and Veradigm. The Hospitals and Large Physician Practices segment provides integrated clinical and financial management solutions, which primarily include EHR-related software; and related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, and revenue cycle management services. The Veradigm segment offers payer and life sciences solutions, which are primarily targeted at payers, life sciences companies, and other healthcare stakeholders; and software applications for patient engagement and EHR software to single-specialty, and small and mid-sized physician practices, including related clinical, financial, administrative, and operational solutions. Its solutions enable clients to transition, analyze, and coordinate care, and enhance the healthcare delivery across the care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments and militaries, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, surgery centers, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, employer wellness clinics, consumers, lab companies, urgent care facilities, and venture capital firms, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility. It serves customers across a range of industries, including transportation and logistics, construction, field services, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, and food and beverage. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

