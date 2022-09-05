Compound Dai (CDAI) Tops One Day Volume of $6.57 Million

Compound Dai (CDAI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Compound Dai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. Compound Dai has a market cap of $555.99 million and approximately $6.57 million worth of Compound Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Compound Dai has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,837.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00134939 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00036782 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022181 BTC.

Compound Dai Coin Profile

Compound Dai is a coin. It was first traded on May 7th, 2019. Compound Dai’s total supply is 2,025,596,474 coins and its circulating supply is 25,204,924,416 coins. Compound Dai’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound Dai’s official website is compound.finance. The Reddit community for Compound Dai is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Compound Dai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates. cDAI is the Compound's wrapped version of Multicollateral DAI and it's available on the Compound platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

