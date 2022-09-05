Compound Dai (CDAI) Tops One Day Volume of $6.57 Million

Compound Dai (CDAI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Compound Dai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. Compound Dai has a market cap of $555.99 million and approximately $6.57 million worth of Compound Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Compound Dai has traded 0% lower against the dollar.
Compound Dai Coin Profile
Compound Dai is a coin. It was first traded on May 7th, 2019. Compound Dai’s total supply is 2,025,596,474 coins and its circulating supply is 25,204,924,416 coins. Compound Dai’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound Dai’s official website is compound.finance. The Reddit community for Compound Dai is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Compound Dai Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
