Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Price Up 67.5% Over Last Week

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 67.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a market capitalization of $383,124.39 and $986.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Content Neutrality Network

CNN is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

