Contentos (COS) 1-Day Volume Tops $6.56 Million

Contentos (COS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Contentos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Contentos has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Contentos has a market capitalization of $27.59 million and $6.56 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,837.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004485 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005152 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00134939 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00036782 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022181 BTC.
Contentos Coin Profile
Contentos is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,927,702,801 coins and its circulating supply is 4,158,985,142 coins. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io.
Buying and Selling Contentos
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars.
