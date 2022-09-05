Contrasting AgileThought (AGIL) & The Competition

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) is one of 58 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare AgileThought to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AgileThought and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgileThought 0 0 2 0 3.00 AgileThought Competitors 52 408 922 8 2.64

AgileThought currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.48%. As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 54.46%. Given AgileThought’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AgileThought is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgileThought -15.33% -22.25% -8.63% AgileThought Competitors -28.68% -23.58% -5.93%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares AgileThought and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

AgileThought has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgileThought’s rivals have a beta of 1.93, indicating that their average share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AgileThought and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AgileThought $158.67 million -$20.07 million -6.46 AgileThought Competitors $1.66 billion $111.47 million 22.11

AgileThought’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AgileThought. AgileThought is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.5% of AgileThought shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of AgileThought shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About AgileThought

AgileThought, Inc. provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services. The company also provides DevOps and application optimization, and lifecycle management support services. It serves healthcare, professional services, financial services, consumer packaged goods, retail, and industrial services industries. AgileThought, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

