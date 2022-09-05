Convergence (CONV) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $233,321.00

Convergence (CONV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Convergence coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Convergence has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Convergence has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $233,321.00 worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Convergence

Convergence (CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,663,854,925 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin.

Convergence Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convergence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convergence using one of the exchanges listed above.

