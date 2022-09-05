Convex Finance Price Tops $5.26 (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $5.26 or 0.00026655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $354.63 million and $5.40 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002504 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001679 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00838829 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015628 BTC.
Convex Finance Coin Profile
Convex Finance’s total supply is 94,335,083 coins and its circulating supply is 67,381,460 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance.
Convex Finance Coin Trading
