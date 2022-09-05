Copiosa Coin (COP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.33 Million

Copiosa Coin (COP) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Copiosa Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Copiosa Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $67,114.00 worth of Copiosa Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Copiosa Coin has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002477 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00836593 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015402 BTC.
Copiosa Coin Coin Profile
Copiosa Coin’s official Twitter account is @copiosaofficial.
Copiosa Coin Coin Trading
