CoPuppy (CP) Trading 42.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CoPuppy (CP) traded 35.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One CoPuppy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CoPuppy has traded 42.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoPuppy has a market capitalization of $20,134.91 and approximately $26,783.00 worth of CoPuppy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About CoPuppy

CoPuppy (CP) is a coin. CoPuppy’s total supply is 250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,880,000 coins. CoPuppy’s official Twitter account is @cryptoproglobal.

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoProfile is a blockchain based platform that focuses on creating a consolidated airdrop platform for ICO projects. The platform naturally aligns the long-term interests of stakeholders, with listed ICO projects getting the marketing exposure from the extensive network of investors who hold CryptoProfile’s native tokens (called CP). CP is an Ethereum-based token, CP holders are financially incentivized to also increase the marketing exposure of ICO projects within the ecosystem through the consolidated airdrop mechanism. “

