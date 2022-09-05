CorionX (CORX) Market Cap Tops $52,060.25

CorionX (CORX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. One CorionX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CorionX has traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar. CorionX has a total market capitalization of $52,060.25 and approximately $69,669.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,080.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004979 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00036985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00134599 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021912 BTC.

About CorionX

CORX is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,910,129 coins. The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx. CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CorionX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CorionX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CorionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

