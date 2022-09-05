Cornichon (CORN) Hits Market Cap of $686,298.02

Cornichon (CORN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last seven days, Cornichon has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Cornichon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cornichon has a total market cap of $686,298.02 and approximately $247.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cornichon alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00822220 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015128 BTC.

Cornichon Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 14,914,914 coins and its circulating supply is 14,673,066 coins. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax.

Buying and Selling Cornichon

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cornichon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cornichon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cornichon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cornichon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.