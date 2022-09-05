Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

CTRA opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Amundi increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 109.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,796,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,123 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 24,391 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 148.5% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 99,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 59,385 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 23.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,861,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,741 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

