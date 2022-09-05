Covalent Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.56 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. Over the last week, Covalent has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Covalent has a market capitalization of $17.56 million and $302,032.00 worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for $0.0689 or 0.00000348 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002496 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001686 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00837623 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015753 BTC.
About Covalent
Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
