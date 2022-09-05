Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Insider Alexander (Alex) White Purchases 700,000 Shares of Stock

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG – Get Rating) insider Alexander (Alex) White bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.25 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of A$875,000.00 ($611,888.11).
Alexander (Alex) White also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 29th, Alexander (Alex) White bought 41,127 shares of Coventry Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.32 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of A$54,246.51 ($37,934.62).
Coventry Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.98, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Coventry Group Company Profile
Coventry Group Ltd primarily distributes industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial fasteners, stainless steel fasteners, industrial hardware, construction fasteners, specialized fastener products and systems, and associated industrial tools and consumables.
