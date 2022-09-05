CPChain (CPC) Market Cap Reaches $1.22 Million

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. CPChain has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $91,996.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CPChain has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00242060 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005149 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00008201 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004985 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.21 or 0.00417004 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io.

CPChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.