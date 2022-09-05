CREDIT 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,333.00 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 5th. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CREDIT has traded down 28.5% against the dollar. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $161,280.19 and approximately $1,333.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000180 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

